President Macky Sall has largely won the vote of Senegalese living in Mauritania with more than 57 percent of the ballot, APA can report from Nouakchott.Sall secured 5,400 out of a total of 9,600 votes against 2,700 (around 29 percent) for Idrissa Seck and 1,360 (14 percent) for Madicke Niang.

28,664 Senegalese living in Mauritania were called to the poll with some fifty centers distributed in Nouakchott, Nouadhibou and Rosso.