Macron urges ‘peaceful’ end to crisis in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged that the secessionist crisis in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon be resolved “in a peaceful” manner and “strict respect for the unity” of the country.Macron’s message is in a congratulatory letter to his counterpart President Paul Biya, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the celebration of the national unity of Cameroon, celebrated on Sunday.

He also reiterated France’s solidarity with Cameroon in the wake of the “crimes targeting representatives of the state” in Cameroon’s English-speaking northwestern and southwestern regions.

Macron further expressed France’s support to Cameroon in its “success” against Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s Far North region.

He praised “the stabilizing role that Cameroon plays at the regional level, by generously welcoming many refugees from neighbouring countries.”

“Cameroon is a key partner for France, and I hope that our relations will be even stronger in the future,” Macron went on, referring to their bilateral relations which he described as “unique”.

As regards economic relations, and according to official figures, France’s trade surplus with Cameroon amounted to 319 million euros in 2017.