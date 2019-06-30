Madagascar beat Nigeria 2-0 to top Group B

Madagascar caused a major upset in the ongoing Total African Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday in Alexandria, by beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 to top Group B with 7 points.Lalaina Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar the lead in the 13th minute of the first half when he capitalized on a defensive error by the Nigerian defence and dribbled past goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the opener for his team.

Despite dominating the game, the Super Eagles were unable to get the equalizer and the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Madagascar.

In the second half, the Super Eagles continued their domination of the game, but could not breakdown the defence of Madagascar.

Charles Andriamatsinoro got the second goal in the 53rd minute for Madagascar when his free kick from the 25-yard spot was deflected by substitute Wilfred Ndidi.

With the defeat, Nigeria qualified with 6 points, while Guinea was third with 4 points after beating Burundi 2-0 in Cairo on Sunday. Burundi finished fourth in Group B with 1 point.

Nigeria may take on either Ghana or Cameroon in the next round of 16 in the tournament.