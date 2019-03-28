Made in Morocco spirit ought to inspire Africa- Diplomat

The fourth Made in Morocco exhibition which began in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday iforms an integral part of a “global framework” to conquer other markets through a Made in Africa spirit, according to the Moroccan ambassador to Senegal, Taleb Barrada. “The Made in Morocco spirit is encouraging as it fits into a global framework that is the Made in Africa so as to go together to conquer other markets outside the continent,” said the diplomat who was presiding over the launch of the exhibition at Place du Souvenir and the African Heritage with the participation of some forty Moroccans from a dozen sectors.

According to Barrada, this spirit could be translated at continental level “perhaps through African know-how which is developing, (but also through the creation) of large economic grouping capable of negotiating elsewhere with a bigger bargaining power.”

Congratulating the initiators of this fair, the Moroccan diplomat said that Made in Morocco not only strengthens regional integration but also reinforces this South-South cooperation which is lauded at the highest level by heads of state, King Mohamed VI and President Macky Sall.

The Made in Morocco fair is organized by GA Concept in partnership with Inside Com, an “exceptional showcase” of Moroccan expertise and know-how.

Among the forty exhibitors who showcased their products, were a dozen from several sectors including as food, real estate and public works, textile, leather products, ITs, transport and logistics, banking and insurance.

The president of the Club of Moroccan Investors in Senegal, Mohamed Lahlou, said he was “surprised by the quality of the exhibitors, and impressed by the innovation which can bring a lot to Africa.”

He added: “I am really honored to be among the Moroccan exhibitors here in this show because we were unaware of the existence of the many technologies and things we’ve seen here today,”.