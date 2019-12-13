International › APA

“Made in Rwanda” brands to shine at first wheelchair fashion fair

Published on 13.12.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

‘Made in Rwanda” a clothes will be staged at the first ever wheelchair fashion show intended for children on Sunday in Kigali, organisers of the events confirmed Friday.The event  dubbed “‘The Kids Fashion Runway” will attract competitors comprising mainly of children using wheelchair, as part of current efforts to  promote fashion show, said Fernando Kamugisha, the chief coordinator of the event.

“The event is showcasing design talents  for Christmas, enabling Rwandese brands with a range of clothing for  disabled children,” Kamugisha said.

The items to be showcased include clothing for both day and night time for children who use wheelchairs and buggies, underwear, clothing for sensitive skin,  swimwear, bibs and aprons, and wheelchair gloves, organisers said.

The  promotion of “Made in Rwanda” brands comes after all member countries  of East African Community (EAC) announced in 2015, their plan to phase out and eventually ban second-hand clothes, a bold move aimed at developing local and regional textile industries as well as promote the dignity of the East African citizens.

The Made-in-Rwanda initiative gained a new momentum, which saw the launch of Made-in-Rwanda policy in 2018.

However, some observers noted that the high cost of Made-in-Rwanda products was  the biggest setback, raising dissonance between all involved parties.

