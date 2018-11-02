Maghreb Bank injects $20m into Mauritania branch

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Maghreb Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (BMICE) Mohamed Djellab said Friday that his institution has already injected $20 million into Mauritania since its creation in 2015.Emerging from a meeting with the new Mauritanian Prime Minister, Mohamed Salem Ould Bechir in Nouakchott, Mr. Djellab said that this investment made it possible, in a short period of time, to realize many achievements in the country.

“I had the opportunity to present to the Prime Minister the Maghreb Bank and its areas of intervention in the region,” he said, announcing the opening of a BMICE subsidiary in Nouakchott.

Djellab added that it remains ready to support the development efforts of Mauritania and other Maghreb countries through the mobilization of the required financing.

Established three years ago with the aim of strengthening the integration of the five members of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), namely Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, BMICE is a bank with capital shared equally by these countries.

Its head office is in Tunis.

Its authorized capital stands at $500 million and its subscribed capital is $150 million.