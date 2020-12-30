Mahama challenges victory of Akifo-Addo at Supreme Court

Former Ghanaian President and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama, on Wednesday prayed the Supreme Court of Ghana to annul of the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC).In the petition, Mr. Mahama is seeking an order to restrain President Akufo-Addo from presenting himself as the president-elect of Ghana.

Mr. Mahama is also seeking a fresh conduct of the presidential election between him and Mr. Akufo-Addo, and that the Chairperson of the EC breached the 1992 constitution by her declaration of the result of the polls on December 9, 2020.

According to local media reports, other reliefs sought by the Former President include the declaration that the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63 (3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.

The other reliefs sought by Mr. Mahama is for the apex court to declare that no candidate satisfied the more than 50 percent threshold required to be declared a winner of the presidential poll, according to the results of the votes cast and that the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the EC was unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.

Mr. Mahama and the NDC had indicated their intention to approach the court to seek redress over the irregularities associate with the conduct of the December 7, elections by the EC.