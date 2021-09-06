International › APA

Happening now

Main opposition reaches out to Guinea junta

Published on 06.09.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Guinea’s main opposition National Alliance for Democratic Change (ANAD) which backs Alpha Conde’s arch political rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, says it is ready to accompany the coup plotters to complete the transition to democratic civilian rule.“A historic act that completes the fight led by ANAD and other forces of the country in love with justice and democracy.” It is in these terms that the coalition that had supported the candidacy of Cellou Dalein Diallo for the presidential election of October 2020 welcomed the overthrow of President Conde.

 

ANAD, for whom this putsch “consecrates the victory of our people and the failure of the dictatorial regime of Alpha Conde” said it “took note” of the declaration of seizure of power of the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD).

 

“The motives behind its saving action and its purpose are the same as ANAD’s aspirations, which are the reunification of our nation, the rebuilding of our state, the fight against corruption and impunity,” the coalition of political parties said.

 

“That is why the CNRD can count on ANAD’s support in the effort to build a peaceful democracy in our country.”

 

ANAD saluted all those who, throughout the world and in the name of democratic values, have, in various forms supported its struggle.

 

Finally, it urged the CNRD to make the establishment of legitimate institutions capable of implementing reforms that could rapidly lead the country to national reconciliation and rule of law as one of its prime responsibilities.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement