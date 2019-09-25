Major National Dialogue : Camtel sets stage for successful event

The General Manager of the corporation was on site today to ensure all is set for the historic event which kicks off on Monday at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications network has reasurred her corporation has put all in place for the holding of the Major National Dialogue which runs from September 30 to October 4.

Mrs. Judith Yah Sunday was at the Yaounde Conference Centre on Wednesday as early as 8am to ensure technicians are at work to connect all the halls with internet and telephone lines that will serve participants during next week’s event.

Technicians from the corporations have been at work for over a week now and it an opprtunity for the General Manager to assess the job done so far.

It was all smiles and thumbs up from Mrs. Judith Yah Sunday Achidi as she went through the main hall to the technical secretariat, press rooms as well as other halls to host the various commissions.

All telephone lines had been connected while other technical innovative telecommunications have been put in place to meet up to the need of the participants.

The General Manager of Camtel said Camtel will spare no effort in making the Major National Dialogue a success which is dear to the Head of State Paul Biya.