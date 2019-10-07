The Committee that worked on the judicial systems during the Major National Dialogue has proposed the upgrade of the Common Law bench at the Supreme Court into a full fledged Legal bench.

During their two-day working session, participants of the committee brainstormed on the various problems plaguing the judicial systems in Cameroon and how they could seek solutions to make the corps stronger .

Under the chairmanship of retired Justice Benjamin Itoe, the committee also looked at some of the additional grievances of lawyers in the North West and South West Regions that are still to find acceptable solutions.

At the end of the task, the committee members advanced that all legal instruments should be translated into both languages before publication. This recommendation was arrived at after participants said the translation of the OHADA was done later and didn’t meet up to expectation.

As part of solutions to the grievances of the lawyers in the North West and outh West Regions, participants at the committee recommended that English language proficiency should be a prerequisite and the mastery of the Common Law legal system when deploying judiciary staff to the North West and South West Regions.

They also requested for the creation of law School to train lawyers and all legal practitioners in Cameroon.

They calso called for an improved mecanism for legal cooperation in view of commencing proceedings to apprehend those financing terrorism in th country from abroad.