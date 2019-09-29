The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute says the Major National Dialogue which kicks off on Monday September 30 will meet the aspirations of Cameroonians.

The Prime Minister who is the Chairperson of the dialogue was speaking at the Yaounde Conference Centre o Sunday September 29 after making a tour of the facility to host the five-day event.

Joseph Dion Ngute said the wide range of consultations which he has carried out for the past weeks have given him hopes that the dialogue will seek concrete solutions to the problems in the North West and South West regions.

The Prime Minister was guided through all the halls of the Yaounde Conference Centre to effectively see the stage is set for the event.

Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute expressed satisfaction with the work done and hoped the dialogue kicks off in all serenity on Monday.