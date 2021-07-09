Majority UNSC recommends AU to resolve Nile dam dispute

Majority of the member countries of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) recommended that the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) should be resolved by African Union (AU) led negotiation.In Thursday’s UNSC meeting, countries including Kenya, Estonia, Mexico, Niger, DRC, Norway, U.S, Russia, China and India have encouraged Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to solve the GERD dispute through an AU led process.

Kenyan representative at the UNSC, Ambassador Martin Kimani said the three countries should work cooperatively to utilize the Nile River for mutual benefit through fair and reasonable manner stressing the need to seek African Solution to African Problems.

Permanent representative of Russian to the UN, Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, on his part urged the three countries to reach comprehensive agreement on GERD through AU led process reaffirming the commitment of his country to African Solution to African Problems.

GERD is significant to address electric power shortage in Ethiopia and will serve as an instrument to enhance economic cooperation in the region.

Appreciating AU’s involvement in the GERD issue, the Russian representative said an intention to solve the matter by force should be avoided.

The permanent representative of China to the UN, Ambassador Zhang Jun also said Africans are capable of resolving their problems by their own longstanding mechanism calling for an AU led process to resolve the issue.