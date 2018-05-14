Makhtar Diop is new WB VP for Infrastructure

After six years as the World Bank’s Vice President for Africa where he oversaw the delivery of a record-breaking $70 billion to Sub-Saharan Africa to help tackle key development challenges, Makhtar Diop has been appointed as the World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure.The newly-created Infrastructure Vice -Presidency comprises Transport and digital development, energy and extractives, infrastructure finance and public private partnerships (PPPs).

Makhtar Diop will oversee the Bank’s work on infrastructure and infrastructure finance; lead efforts to develop sustainable solutions, and help close the infrastructure gap in developing and emerging economies.

As Vice-President of the Africa Region, he was instrumental in mobilizing private finance to support Africa’s infrastructure and fostering the environment for more innovation and technology adoption.

A passionate advocate for Africa’s right to clean and affordable sources of electricity, he also called for greater investment in renewable energy and pushed for greater regional interconnectivity in the power and transport sectors.

Diop brings to the post a deep level of experience and understanding of complex infrastructure challenges, the World Bank said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday.

His prior experience includes serving as Director for Finance, Private Sector & Infrastructure in the Latin America and the Caribbean Region. From 2009 to 2012, Diop held the position of World Bank country director for Brazil where the World Bank helped finance major infrastructure work; and was the Bank’s country director for Kenya, Eritrea, and Somalia.

A recognized opinion leader in the economic and social development field, Makhtar Diop has been named one of the 100 most influential Africans in the world.

His appointment will be effective as of July 1st, 2018.