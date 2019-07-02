Malaria: US assists 4.2m people in Nigeria

In its effort for effective control of malaria, the United States has reached more than 4.2 million people in Nigeria’s Cross River State and distributed 2.3 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN).The U.S Embassy in Abuja said on Monday that the assistance was given to people in over 4,000 communities in Cross River over the last two months.

The embassy noted that the Cross River government acknowledged this milestone at a dissemination ceremony in Calabar on June 27 to mark the conclusion of the U. S. Government supported LLIN campaign.

The donation of the treated nets was done through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI).

It stated that the project was jointly implemented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The embassy said that bed nets valued at 5.7 million dollars were distributed in all local government areas in the state.

According to the embassy, to complement the bed net donation, PMI provided an additional 1.2 million dollars for logistics, including transportation of the nets, community mobilisation, and training of workers charged with their distribution.

It stated that the closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Joe Bassey, Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health and other health officials.

Mr. Stephen Haykin, USAID/Nigeria Mission Director was quoted to have said that in its partnership to fight malaria, the US encouraged all Nigerians, especially parents and guardians to acquire bed nets and use them regularly.

“The use of bed net will benefits individuals, families and communities.

“Sleeping under an insecticide-treated bed net every night is proven to be the best way to prevent malaria.

“The nets put a vital barrier between people and the mosquitoes that carry malaria, particularly from dusk to dawn,” Haykin stated.

The statement disclosed that malaria was one of the leading killers of children in Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season when the mosquito population increases.

It stated that malaria control was a centerpiece to the USAID health portfolio, which also supported increasing access to health services, especially for the poor.

…