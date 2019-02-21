Malawi: 10 to contest May 21 presidential race – Body

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday announced names of the 10 aspiring presidential candidates who have successfully submitted nomination papers for the eagerly awaited elections set for May 21.MEC chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said the body accepted the nomination papers of incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party, Vice President Saulos Chilima (United Transformation Movement), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party), Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front), former president Joyce Banda (People’ Party), Cassim Chilumpha (Tikonze People’s Movement), John Chisi (Umodzi Party), Peter Kuwani (Mbakuwaku Movement for Development) and Hardiwick Kaliya (independent candidate).

He said the 10 were chosen from a field of 21 who filed nomination papers with the electoral commission.

Requirements for qualification to be a presidential candidate include payment of a K2 million (about US$2,800) non-refundable deposit and signatures of voters from all of Malawi’s 28 districts. In addition all candidates should be Malawian citizens.

“We conducted a detailed analysis of nomination papers to ensure that they comply with the eligibility criteria to contest for the office of President during the elections,”Alufandika said.

He said those whose nomination papers were rejected did not meet most of the requirements.