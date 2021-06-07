International › APA

Happening now

Malawi: Another peacekeeper dies on UN peacekeeping mission

Published on 07.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Malawi has lost a second soldier who was on a peacekeeping mission in the troubled eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Malawi Defence Force announced on Monday.Acting MDF spokesperson Emmanuel Mlelemba said Maxwell Nyirenda died on Saturday at the International Hospital Kampala in Uganda where he had been transferred to following a short illness.

“The MDF mourns the death of Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda. He was a fine young man who was courageous, hardworking and disciplined,” Mlelemba said in a statement.

Nyirenda, who was from the parachute regiment, becomes the second casualty suffered by the MDF in as many months following the death of Chitenji Kamanga who was killed early last month following an attack on a United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) base in eastern DRC.

The UN peacekeeping mission has around 12,000 troops deployed in eastern DRC to contain violence by armed groups.

Malawi is one of a number of southern African countries contributing troops to the Force Intervention Brigade under MONUSCO. Other countries include Namibia and South Africa.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top