Malawi bags UN award for managing NCDs

Published on 24.09.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The United Nations (UN) through its Interagency Task Force has recognised Malawi with an award for the outstanding work and contribution it has made for achieving the Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).According to Malawi’s Chief of Health Services, Dr Charles Mwansambo, the country bagged the award because of several strategies it  has put in place in the fight against NCD’s.

“We established NCD’s unit with the aim of coordinating the  national response and enhance community mobilization on the diseases,”  he said.

He added that patients are educated in health facilities and communities by healthcare providers.

NCD are diseases that are not transmitted directly by one  person to another but are caused as a result of lifestyles and  environmental factors.

