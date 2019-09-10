Malawi body opposes proposed stadia, says waste of public funds

The Malawi government’s budget proposal to build two stadia for two privately-owned football teams is ill-conceived, a civil society group said on Tuesday.The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) said the proposed US$2.2 million expenditure was not necessary in light of the country’s poor financial situation, where state hospitals go for months without medical supplies due to lack of funding.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the funding was “illogical” in view of the financial challenges the country’s faces, which have seen the government struggling to provide for the health and education sectors.

“We cannot allow abuse of public resources when we are already struggling financially as a nation,” Mtambo said.

He said the two clubs were private entities who were in business and were making profits.

President Peter Mutharika has defended his campaign pledge to construct the facilities in the southern city of Blantyre, saying the stadia would serve fellow Malawians.

And this was one way of developing the game of football in the country, Mutharika insisted.