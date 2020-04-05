Malawi cabinet channels 10 percent of salaries to fighting Covid-19

Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has directed the government treasury to reduce his salary and those of cabinet ministers and their deputies by ten percent for three months to fight the coronavirus pandemic.In his nation address on Saturday evening, he said the salary reduction is among several measures his government has put in place apart from the basic hygiene to deal with the disease which has killed over 60, 000 people worldwide.

“These resources will help in the fight against coronavirus as the number of people infected by the virus has increased,” he said.

Malawi confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to four.

He added that his government will establish a relief fund through which well wishers, companies and individuals can support in the fight against the disease in the country.

The president has further directed the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to reduce pump fuel prices in order to reduce the transport costs of persons and goods.

Some other directives include Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to apply tax waivers on importation of goods for the management of coronavirus, waive resident tax on all foreign doctors and medical personnel and for the Ministry of Health to recruit 2000 health workers.

There are reduced fees and charges on all electronic money transactions in order to promote the use of electronic money transactions among others.