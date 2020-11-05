Malawi cancels 2020 exams amid test paper leak scam

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has cancelled the 2020 secondary school-leaving examinations in the wake of a scandal involving the leaking of test papers for a number of subjects.In an announcement on Wednesday night, the government said MANEB has “cancelled the Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations (MSCE) following leakage of English Paper 2, Geography Paper 2, Biology Paper 2, Chemistry Paper 2 and Mathematics examination papers.”

“The exams have since been postponed to March 9, 2021,” a government spokesperson said.

The decision to cancel the examinations follows an emergency MANEB meeting on Tuesday night in which the board looked for a way forward in the wake of a scandal that saw some leaked examination papers circulating on social media before the days of the examinations.