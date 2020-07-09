Malawi: Chakwera appoints 23-member cabinet

International › APA

Published on 09.07.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a 23-member Malawi cabinet that includes officials from the victorious Tonse Alliance that bankrolled his campaign in last month’s presidential election rerun.In the cabinet list announced on Wednesday night, Chakwera appointed United Transformation Movement (UTM) deputy president Michael Usi as Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Minister and UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati as Community Development and Social Welfare Minister.

The UTM joined forces with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the People’s Party led by former president Joyce Banda to form the Tonse Alliance that campaigned for the president in the June 23 rerun.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima was appointed Malawi deputy president and was sworn in together with Chakwera last week.

MCP first deputy president Mohammed Sidik Mia was handed the Transport and Public Works portfolio while the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka is Foreign Affairs Minister.

People’s Party vice president Roy Kachale-Banda was appointed Industry Minister while broadcaster Gospel Kazako got the Information portfolio. Kazako owns Zodiak Broadcasting Service.

The cabinet includes four women. These are Kaliati, Agnes Nyalonje (Education), Khumbize Chiponda (Health) , and Nancy Tembo (Forestry and Natural Resources).

Below is the full cabinet list:

Lazarus Chakwera            President

Saulos Chilima                   Vice President and Minister of Economic Planning and Development

Lobin Lowe                         Agriculture

Felix Mlusu                         Finance

Mohammed Sidik Mia    Transport and Public Works

Michael Usi                         Tourism, Culture and Wildlife

Eisenhower Mkaka         Foreign Affairs

Patricia Kaliati                    Community Development and Social Welfare

Richard Banda                   Homeland Security

Lingson Belekanyama    Local Government

Titus Mvalo                         Justice

Agnes Nyalonje                                Education

Khumbize Chiponda       Health

Kenny Kandodo                Labour

Newton Kambala             Energy

Kezzie Msukwa                 Lands

Sosten Gwengwe            Trade

Timothy Mtambo             Civic Education and National Unity

Nancy Tembo                    Forestry and Natural Resources

Ulemu Msungama           Youth and Sports

Roy Kachale-Banda         Industry

Rashid Gaffar                     Mining

Gospel Kazako                  Information

