Malawi: Chakwera appoints 23-member cabinet

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a 23-member Malawi cabinet that includes officials from the victorious Tonse Alliance that bankrolled his campaign in last month’s presidential election rerun.In the cabinet list announced on Wednesday night, Chakwera appointed United Transformation Movement (UTM) deputy president Michael Usi as Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Minister and UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati as Community Development and Social Welfare Minister.
The UTM joined forces with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the People’s Party led by former president Joyce Banda to form the Tonse Alliance that campaigned for the president in the June 23 rerun.
UTM leader Saulos Chilima was appointed Malawi deputy president and was sworn in together with Chakwera last week.
MCP first deputy president Mohammed Sidik Mia was handed the Transport and Public Works portfolio while the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka is Foreign Affairs Minister.
People’s Party vice president Roy Kachale-Banda was appointed Industry Minister while broadcaster Gospel Kazako got the Information portfolio. Kazako owns Zodiak Broadcasting Service.
The cabinet includes four women. These are Kaliati, Agnes Nyalonje (Education), Khumbize Chiponda (Health) , and Nancy Tembo (Forestry and Natural Resources).
Below is the full cabinet list:
Lazarus Chakwera President
Saulos Chilima Vice President and Minister of Economic Planning and Development
Lobin Lowe Agriculture
Felix Mlusu Finance
Mohammed Sidik Mia Transport and Public Works
Michael Usi Tourism, Culture and Wildlife
Eisenhower Mkaka Foreign Affairs
Patricia Kaliati Community Development and Social Welfare
Richard Banda Homeland Security
Lingson Belekanyama Local Government
Titus Mvalo Justice
Agnes Nyalonje Education
Khumbize Chiponda Health
Kenny Kandodo Labour
Newton Kambala Energy
Kezzie Msukwa Lands
Sosten Gwengwe Trade
Timothy Mtambo Civic Education and National Unity
Nancy Tembo Forestry and Natural Resources
Ulemu Msungama Youth and Sports
Roy Kachale-Banda Industry
Rashid Gaffar Mining
Gospel Kazako Information