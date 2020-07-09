Malawi: Chakwera appoints 23-member cabinet

Published on 09.07.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a 23-member Malawi cabinet that includes officials from the victorious Tonse Alliance that bankrolled his campaign in last month’s presidential election rerun.In the cabinet list announced on Wednesday night, Chakwera appointed United Transformation Movement (UTM) deputy president Michael Usi as Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Minister and UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati as Community Development and Social Welfare Minister.

The UTM joined forces with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the People’s Party led by former president Joyce Banda to form the Tonse Alliance that campaigned for the president in the June 23 rerun.

UTM leader Saulos Chilima was appointed Malawi deputy president and was sworn in together with Chakwera last week.

MCP first deputy president Mohammed Sidik Mia was handed the Transport and Public Works portfolio while the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka is Foreign Affairs Minister.

People’s Party vice president Roy Kachale-Banda was appointed Industry Minister while broadcaster Gospel Kazako got the Information portfolio. Kazako owns Zodiak Broadcasting Service.

The cabinet includes four women. These are Kaliati, Agnes Nyalonje (Education), Khumbize Chiponda (Health) , and Nancy Tembo (Forestry and Natural Resources).

Below is the full cabinet list:

Lazarus Chakwera President

Saulos Chilima Vice President and Minister of Economic Planning and Development

Lobin Lowe Agriculture

Felix Mlusu Finance

Mohammed Sidik Mia Transport and Public Works

Michael Usi Tourism, Culture and Wildlife

Eisenhower Mkaka Foreign Affairs

Patricia Kaliati Community Development and Social Welfare

Richard Banda Homeland Security

Lingson Belekanyama Local Government

Titus Mvalo Justice

Agnes Nyalonje Education

Khumbize Chiponda Health

Kenny Kandodo Labour

Newton Kambala Energy

Kezzie Msukwa Lands

Sosten Gwengwe Trade

Timothy Mtambo Civic Education and National Unity

Nancy Tembo Forestry and Natural Resources

Ulemu Msungama Youth and Sports

Roy Kachale-Banda Industry

Rashid Gaffar Mining

Gospel Kazako Information