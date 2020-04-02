Malawi confirms first cases of Covid-19

Malawi has confirmed three cases of coronavirus being the first cases since the outbreak.Malawian President Peter Mutharika announced on Thursday evening that an Indian national lady, 61, who returned from India, confirmed positive fpr the disease.

“The lady confirmed to have come in contact with a Covid-19 relative while in India. Upon arrival, she went into a self-quarantine during which she developed symptoms of the disease,” he said.

Others include a relative and a maid in that house.

He said that the three cases were being managed by health personnel and their contacts were being traced.

He urged Malawians not to panic, but continue to adhere to the preventive measures already announced, including following basic hygiene as well as social distancing.