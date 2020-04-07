Malawi confirms first COVID-19 death

Malawi announced on Tuesday that it has registered one death from coronavirus and called for stricter adherence to measures to prevent the spreading of the deadly virus.Health Minister Jappie Mhango told reporters in the capital Lilongwe that a 51 year old woman of Asian origin succumbed to the disease in early hours of Tuesday.

“The lady returned from the United Kingdom recently and was put on self-quarantine,” Mhango said.

The woman was one of the eight coronavirus cases recorded in the country so far.

The minister revealed that three of the eight cases had been recorded during the past two days, and called on Malawians to continue observing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, which causes the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.