International › APA

Happening now

Malawi confirms first COVID-19 death

Published on 07.04.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Malawi announced on Tuesday that it has registered one death from coronavirus and called for stricter adherence to measures to prevent the spreading of the deadly virus.Health Minister Jappie Mhango told reporters in the capital Lilongwe that a 51 year old woman of Asian origin succumbed to the disease in early hours of Tuesday.

“The lady returned from the United Kingdom recently and was put on self-quarantine,” Mhango said.

The woman was one of the eight coronavirus cases recorded in the country so far.

The minister revealed that three of the eight cases had been recorded  during the past two days, and called on Malawians to continue observing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, which causes the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top