Malawi contains Fall armyworm outbreak

Malawi through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development said Friday that it has managed to contain the Fall Army worm outbreak in the 2018/2019 Farming season.Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha told journalists in the capital Lilongwe on Friday that the interventions which government put in place has shown to be successful.

“Through Agriculture Development Divisions (ADD), we distributed pesticides to all farmers in the country to spray and monitor the fields. Fortunately, this season there was no any attack of the worm in all fields,” he said.

In addition, he said, heavy rainfall which the country experienced helped to wash away the army worms and gave hope to the outcome of the production.

However, he said, government will not relax, it will still deploy its staff to monitor the fields under the ADD’s until the worms are eradicated.

The infestation of Army worms in Malawi affected crop production to especially maize posing a threat to food security in the 2016/2017.

Maize is a staple food in Malawi followed by rice and cassava.