Malawi court injuction blocks 21-day lockdown

Malawi’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has obtained an injunction to restrain the government from implementing a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stem the country’s coronavirus infection rate.Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda granted the stay order on Friday in the capital Lilongwe. stopping the recent directive of President Peter Mutharika to effect a lockdown due to coronavirus.

“The injunction will be effect for the next seven days. An inter-partes hearing will be held after which the court will decide on whether the injunction will still be valid,” he said.

However, HRDC Chairperson, Gift Trapence earlier said his group sought an injunction following the government’s failure to announce measures to cushion poor Malawians during a 21-day period of lockdown.