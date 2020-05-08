International › APA

Happening now

Malawi court throws out Mutharika’s appeal against poll ruling

Published on 08.05.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Malawi’s Supreme Court on Friday threw out an appeal by President Peter Mutharika and the country’s electoral body against an earlier ruling nullifying the outcome of last year’s presidential elections that handed Mutharika victory.The superior court upheld a February 3 Constitutional Court judgement that found widespread irregularities by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the conduct of the last presidential elections held in May 2019 and declared the outcome of the polls as null and void.

The lower court ordered the holding of a fresh presidential poll within 150 days.

Mutharika and the MEC however appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court, arguing that the lower court had erred in its ruling.

Friday’s court ruling means that the country will have to proceed with a presidential election re-run scheduled for July 2.

It also came as candidates for the presidential rerun are filing nomination papers and campaigning has commenced.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top