International › APA

Happening now

Malawi: Covid-19 fears as independence day events cancelled

Published on 07.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The new authorities in Malawi have cancelled main events around the country’s independence anniversary over fears of a possible spike in coronavirus cases, APA learnt on Tuesday.Covid-19 cases in the southern African country has been put at 1,742 infections and 19 deaths.

Newly installed President Lazarus Chakwera said the celebrations which were planned with his own inauguration would have been held on Monday but were scaled down as his government takes extra precautions against the pandemic. 

Thus Monday passed off with a low-key official event marking the country’s 56th anniversary of independence from former colonial power Britain held at a military barracks. 

Guest number for the event which also included Chakwera’s inauguration was limited to 100 invitees.

The 40, 000-seater capacity stadium in the capital Lilongwe would have hosted the events with a reduced capacity before it was abandoned. 

Excitement had followed Chakwera’s election last month with festivities planned for his inauguration.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top