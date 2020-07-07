Malawi: Covid-19 fears as independence day events cancelled

The new authorities in Malawi have cancelled main events around the country’s independence anniversary over fears of a possible spike in coronavirus cases, APA learnt on Tuesday.Covid-19 cases in the southern African country has been put at 1,742 infections and 19 deaths.

Newly installed President Lazarus Chakwera said the celebrations which were planned with his own inauguration would have been held on Monday but were scaled down as his government takes extra precautions against the pandemic.

Thus Monday passed off with a low-key official event marking the country’s 56th anniversary of independence from former colonial power Britain held at a military barracks.

Guest number for the event which also included Chakwera’s inauguration was limited to 100 invitees.

The 40, 000-seater capacity stadium in the capital Lilongwe would have hosted the events with a reduced capacity before it was abandoned.

Excitement had followed Chakwera’s election last month with festivities planned for his inauguration.