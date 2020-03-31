Malawi declares Thursday as national day of prayers against COVID-19

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has dedicated Thursday as a national day of prayers against the threat of coronavirus pandemic in the country.In a statement released on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe, President Mutharika said that people should pray in their homes as the country faces the threat of Covid-19, which has gripped the world.

*It has been the tradition as a God-fearing nation to combine human efforts with seeking intervention from God to rescue us whenever disaster strikes,” he said.

President Mutharika referred to the holy Bible and the Quran where the Almighty God reminds His people that He will hear their prayers, give them protection and heal their land.

He, however, reminded the nation to maintain and observe the measures put in place to check the threat posed by coronavirus pandemic.