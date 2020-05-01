Malawi decongests prisons as part of COVID-19 fight

Malawi plans to release more than 1,000 inmates over the next two months as part of measures to decongest prisons countrywide in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities announced on Thursday.Malawi Prison Services official Ibrahim Sinde said the release of the prisoners would be done in phases, which started in late April and expected to run until the end of June.

“This is in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures of social and physical distancing as most prisons are congested,” Sinde said.

According to the official, only inmates with health problems, have served a significant part of their sentences or have committed minor offences would be released.

He said so far 581 inmates have been released from Maula prison in Lilongwe, which has over 2,000 inmates against carrying capacity of 1,200.