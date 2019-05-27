Malawi elections chief moves to dispel tension

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chair Jane Ansah, amid tension over delayed presidential results in the country, on Sunday appealed to political leaders and their supporters to keep the peace as voters await the final results of last week’s presidential elections.Ansah’s appeal comes in the wake of isolated incidents of violence in the country’s central and northern regions whose images have been shown on the nation’s TV news bulletins.

The chair said she appreciated “the impact the electoral process has had on general social life like slowing down business activities.

“While we continue to manage the process, the commission would like to appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and patience.

“Elections can make or break a nation. The commission would not want to be part of breaking this nation. We want to give the nation a credible output.

“To that effect, while appreciating the need to release the results as soon as possible, the commission will not leave any gray areas. The commission wants to issue results that all stakeholders are satisfied with.”

Malawi held peaceful general elections on 21 May. So far, only parliamentary elections’ results have been released, leaving the presidential and local government polls’ results unannounced.

The presidential results are waiting for a court decision following the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s demand to recount votes from ten districts due to alleged irregularities.