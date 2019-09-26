Malawi eyes agricultural mechanization

Malawi has embarked on a programme to transform its agricultural sector through mechanisation as part of efforts to increase production, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa told journalists that the government has put in place several strategies to make sure the country graduates to mechanisation and commercialisation of its agriculture.

“We are implementing a number of projects across the country using modern ways of farming with an aim of improving our agriculture,” Nankhumwa said.

He said as part of the programme the government was working towards strengthening of technological advancement by farmers as well as the establishment of a youth fund to allow young people to venture into agriculture and embrace modern instead of traditional ways of farming.

Agriculture accounts for nearly 30 percent of Malawi’s gross domestic product, contributes about 80 percent of total export earnings and employs over 60 percent of the country’s work force.