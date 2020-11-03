Malawi: Female journalists protest against rising rape cases

International › APA

Published on 03.11.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Female journalists in Malawi on Tuesday marched in the capital Lilongwe and second city Blantyre to protest against rising cases of sexual violence and other forms of gender-based violence in the country.The protests, which were organised by the Association of Women in Media (Awome), saw the journalists deliver a petition at the Ministry of Gender offices in Lilongwe and other government establishments.

Awome chairperson Edyth Kambalame said local laws should be reviewed to make them tough enough to deter would-be offenders from committing rape and other sexual offences against women.

The placard-carrying journalists were joined by politicians and civil society activists during the protests.

Among those who joined were Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara who called for concerted efforts to reduce violence against women.

Malawi has seen a spike in recent months in the number of cases of sexual abuse and rape of children and female students.

In a recent case, an 11-year-old girl was raped and dumped by the roadside while bleeding heavily from her private parts.

