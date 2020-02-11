Malawi: Former MPs want all 2019 poll results nullified

Over 100 former Members of Parliament who lost the 2019 parliamentary elections have ganged up to seek a court order nullifying the outcome of the polls, citing similar irregularities that saw the results of presidential elections being declared null and void last week.The Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered the nullification of presidential results and called for fresh elections over the next five months.

One of the former members, Frank Mwenefumbo said in the capital Lilongwe on Monday that there should be a rerun of the parliamentary and council elections since the Constitutional Court has found the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) wrong in managing the polls.

“We feel that we are equally affected because these elections were done on the same day and it was the same electoral body who were handling the elections,” Mwenefumbo said.

He added: “Irregularities and anomalies, which were widespread, systematic and grave in the presidential results obviously compromised our parliamentary and local government results.”