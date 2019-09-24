Malawi: Fresh demos target elections chief

Human rights activists in Malawi have called for fresh demonstrations from Wednesday to Friday, demanding that the country’s elections chief Jane Ansah resign immediately.Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member, Billy Mayaya told journalists in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday that the demonstrations will target the Electoral Commissions Forum- Southern African Development Community (ECF-SADC) members currently meeting in the commercial city of Blantyre.

“We have been challenged by ECF-SADC members for recognizing Ansah as its president despite some Malawians rejecting her for mismanaging the May 21 polls,” he said.

Mayaya said the protesters will not leave the premises of Mount Soche Hotel where the meeting is taking place until Ansah give in to their demand for her unconditional resignation.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy security presence in and around Blantyre especially where the conference is being held.