Malawi gov’t embarks on food distribution as over 1.8m face hunger

Malawi’s Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DODMA) has embarked on the distribution of maize grain and flour to food-insecure population under the 2019/20 Lean Season Food Insecurity Programme.DODMA secretary Wilson Moleni said on Thursday in the northern district of Nkhata Bay that in addition to giving out 50 kilogrammes of maize grain the government has decided to add a 50kg bag of maize flour to each household affected by hunger.

“Government is committed to addressing the food needs of the affected population in this lean season,” Moleni said.

He however warned the beneficiaries not to sell the food items but utilize them properly until the next harvest which is due in April.

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee, more than 1.8 million Malawians are food-insecure and required immediate provision of relief food before the next harvest.