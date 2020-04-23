Malawi introduces e-learning amid COVID-19

Malawi has introduced online learning as part of measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the country, APA learnt here on Thursday.Education Minister William Susuwele-Banda said the government has partnered with telecommunication companies to provide free access to online education content for students.

He said the government was finalising the process of developing radio and television lessons.

“We have introduced a number of innovative solutions in order to keep our children busy with lessons while at home during this period,” Susuwele-Banda said.

He called on parents, development partners, civil society organisations and the academia to participate in the interventions to ensure continuity of learning.