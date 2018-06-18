Malawi: Joyce Banda aims second shot at presidency

Joyce Banda has spoken of her ambition to run for president when Malawi goes to the polls next year.Ms. Banda who lost the presidency to current President Peter Mutharika in 2014, said on Monday that she would present herself as a contender when the opposition People’s Party invite bids for prospective candidates.

She was speaking in Lilongwe two months after returning from self-imposed exile spent in the US and the United Kingdom.

Then vice-president Banda became Malawi’s first female president and the second woman to head an African nation when she succeeded Bingu wa Mutharika who died in 2012.

Shortly after losing power two years later, she was fingered in a so-called cashgate scandal involving tens of millions of dollars in pilfered state funds.

Ms. Banda who was recently absolved by a court of any wrongdoing had accused her opponents of a campaign of witch hunt.