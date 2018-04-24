Malawi: Joyce Banda to end self-imposed exile

Malawi’s former president, Joyce Banda is poised to end her self-imposed exile and return to the country to rejuvenate her political life, her spokesman has said. Mrs. Banda, Malawi’s first female president had left the country four years ago after losing the presidency to current President Peter Mutharika.

Her spokesman Nowa Chimpeni has been widely quoted in news reports on Tuesday as saying Banda will return to her country later this week.

While in absentia, a Malawi court last year found her not guilty of involvement in the so-called ‘Cashgate’ scandal involving millions of dollars of state funds which went missing under her short-lived administration.

The police had issued an international arrest warrant for her although she had denied any involvement.

Chimpeni said Mrs. Banda is returning to revitalize the People’s Party ahead of the 2019 presidential elections and seemed unfazed by possibilities that she might face arrest upon her return to the country.

The PP had become dormant after several of its founding members abandoned it for other more vibrant parties in Malawi.

Mrs. Banda has been living in the United Kingdom, US and South Africa after fleeing the country in 2014.

She became Malawi’s first female leader shortly after then President Bingu Wa Mutharika died on April 5th 2012.