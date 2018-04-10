Malawi launches 50/50 gender campaign

Malawi has launched a 50/50 campaign, an initiative that advocates for more women in decision making positions as the country prepares for the 2019 tripartite elections.Action Aid Malawi executive director Grace Malera said on Monday that the campaign aims to ensure than there is equal representation of women and men in decision making positions.

She said several strategies would be put in place to make sure that women are represented in top decision making positions.

“We are encouraging women to join and compete with their male counterparts in the decisive political positions like presidential, parliamentarians or even ward councillors,” she said.

Malera said her organisation is planning to establish incubator programmes in all districts where women will be expressing themselves as they aspire for political portfolios.

She also said they will be offering trainings to advance women’s profiles, public speaking and meeting political parties to nominate more women candidates.

A number of other local implementing agencies who have joined the campaign to ensure women acquire knowledge and skills to face the competition, she explained.

Some of the implementing agencies include the Public Affairs Committee, a quasi-religious body, as well as the National Initiative for Civic Education Trust.