Malawi leader declares 21-day lockdown over Covid-19

15.04.2020

President Peter Mutharika has declared a 21-day lockdown in Malawi where the new restrictions will last from April 18 to May 9 as his country intensifies efforts to head off Covid-19 which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Mutharika said, the period for the lockdown may be extended beyond May 9.

“While we are on lockdown, government will continue taking actions that would save lives of people in the country,” he said.

The actions include intensifying laboratory testing for Covid-19, continuing with the recruitment of health personnel and conducting massive awareness campaigns.

However, the Malawian leader urged the public to follow measures put in place including people not allowed to leave their homes except for law enforcement officers.

All central markets shall remain closed and all borders shut.

“Any person who breaches the measures commits an offense,” Mutharika warned.

Malawi has so far registered 16 Covid-19 cases with two deaths.