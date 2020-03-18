International › APA

Malawi leader shakes up military hierarchy

Published on 18.03.2020 at 07h21 by APA News

President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Tuesday made several changes in the military service.According to a statement from the Office of the President  and Cabinet (OPC) President Mutharika has replaced Army Commander, Vincent  Nundwe with Major General Peter Namathanga who has also been promoted to the rank of a full General.

Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Clement Namangale has been replaced with Major General Davis Mtachi and has been promoted to Lieutenant general.

“These appointments and promotions are with immediate effect,” the statement said.

General Nundwe and Lieutenant  general Namangale will be assigned to other duties within the civil service.

Other appointments include Brigadier General Eliàs Mpaso as Land Force Commander, Brigadier General Ian Chirwa as Air force Commander and Brigadier General Kakhuta Banda as Maritime Commander.

