Malawi leader shakes up military hierarchy

President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Tuesday made several changes in the military service.According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) President Mutharika has replaced Army Commander, Vincent Nundwe with Major General Peter Namathanga who has also been promoted to the rank of a full General.

Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Clement Namangale has been replaced with Major General Davis Mtachi and has been promoted to Lieutenant general.

“These appointments and promotions are with immediate effect,” the statement said.

General Nundwe and Lieutenant general Namangale will be assigned to other duties within the civil service.

Other appointments include Brigadier General Eliàs Mpaso as Land Force Commander, Brigadier General Ian Chirwa as Air force Commander and Brigadier General Kakhuta Banda as Maritime Commander.