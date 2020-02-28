Malawi legalises production of industrial hemp

The Malawian parliament has passed legislation allowing the growing of cannabis in the country, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa told journalists in Lilongwe that the Cannabis Regulatory Bill establishes the Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA), which would be responsible for licensing and regulating medicinal and industrial hemp programmes.

“CRA will grant licences to cultivate, process, store, sell, distribute and export cannabis as well as granting permits to conduct scientific research programmes,” Nankhumwa said.

He added that the hemp would be grown under strict procedures and practices, including non-involvement of children.

Anyone found contravening the law on cultivation, processing or distribution of the hemp would be liable to imprisonment for 25 years or a K50 million (about US$69,000) fine.