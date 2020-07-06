Malawi: Low-key presidential inauguration amid COVID-19 fears

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled Monday’s planned high-profile inauguration ceremony and opted for a low-key event amid fears that the event could worsen the number of coronavirus cases in the country.The newly elected president was supposed to be inaugurated during a ceremony that was expected to be attended by more than 40,000 people at a stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

Following concerns that the ceremony would worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country, Chakwera had to opt for a low-key event at an army barracks in Lilongwe. The ceremony was attended by only 100 people.

The cancellation comes days after Chakwera had voiced concern over the surge in coronavirus cases in Malawi.

The country had by midday Monday recorded 1,742 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.