International › APA

Happening now

Malawi: Low-key presidential inauguration amid COVID-19 fears

Published on 06.07.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled Monday’s planned high-profile inauguration ceremony and opted for a low-key event amid fears that the event could worsen the number of coronavirus cases in the country.The newly elected president was supposed to be inaugurated during a ceremony that was expected to be attended by more than 40,000 people at a stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

Following concerns that the ceremony would worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country, Chakwera had to opt for a low-key event at an army barracks in Lilongwe. The ceremony was attended by only 100 people.

The cancellation comes days after Chakwera had voiced concern over the surge in coronavirus cases in Malawi.

The country had by midday Monday recorded 1,742 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top