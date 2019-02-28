Malawi media watchdog plans presidential debates ahead of May polls

The Malawi chapter of the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) will from March 29 to April 5 convene presidential debates to give people an opportunity to examine candidates eyeing the top office in polls set for May.MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga told journalists in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday that the debates are a platform for the candidates to outline their development agendas if they are elected into office.

“We believe that the debates will promote and focus the election issues rather than personalities as well as facilitate or promote equal access to mainstream national media,” she said.

She noted reports from past observer missions have shown that Malawi’s political environment during elections is characterized by a focus on personalities as well as religious and tribal identities as points for garnering support at the expense of focusing on critical issues of national importance.

The debates are therefore expected to provide Malawians with an opportunity to scrutinize the candidates and elect those that have skills and competence to lead the country.