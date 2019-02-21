Malawi minister’s albino remarks shameful – Amnesty

Amnesty International (AI) has described Malawi’s Minister of Homeland and Security, Nicholas Dausi’s remarks as shameful denial comments that are fuelling attacks against persons with albinism in the country.Recently, the Minister said the attacks on persons with albinism have not yet reached crisis levels.

In a statement released on Thursday, said the comments will only embolden those perpetrating the assaults and disturbing reminder of government’s inaction on the issue.

“These comments are yet an indication that the persons with albinism in Malawi are on their own when it comes to safety and security,” it said.

For years, it said, people with albinnism have been living at the mercy of criminal gangs who target them for their body parts to use them for ritual purposes.

AI has since called upon authorities to thoroughly and effectively investigate the recent attacks and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice for the gruesome attacksin fair trials.