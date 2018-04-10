Malawi: Mutharika to seek reelection in 2019 – State House

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika will seek a new mandate in presidential elections set for 2019 despite speculation about his health, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani said on Monday.Kalirani said Mutharika is fit to run the affairs of the country beyond 2019 and will be seeking re-election next year.

“As far as we are concerned, the president is fit and of good sound health. He has not complained of anything such that he will contest in the forthcoming elections in 2019,” he said.

He was reacting to remarks made by Callista Mutharika – wife of his late brother and former president Bingu wa Mutharika – that the incumbent was old and the governing Democratic Progressive Party should consider the young Vice President Saulos Chilima to stand as a presidential candidate in 2019.

Kalirani said the comments by the former first lady were “unfortunate and the nation should not take them seriously.”

The former first lady told private television station Zodiak Broadcasting Station that people should support Chilima as their presidential candidate.

“Chilima is a hope for a better Malawi and can rule this country to a better direction because of his young age,” she said.

She added that the president has been surrounded by what she described as “beasts” who are messing up his administration.