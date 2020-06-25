Malawi opposition leader in unassailable lead – Media

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera was poised for victory on Thursday after garnering what appeared like an unassailable lead against President Peter Mutharika following this week’s presidential poll rerun.Malawians voted on Tuesday in a fresh presidential poll ordered by the Constitutional Court after it nullified the outcome of May 2019 elections that had been won by Mutharika.

According to a tally by the state-run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Chakwera had by Thursday garnered a comfortable 60 percent of the vote against Mutharika’s 38 percent.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has however appealed for calm as it continues with the process of verifying results from the districts.

“This is being done district by district in no order of priority or relevance,” MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said.

He added: “The commission appreciates how important it is to release the final results and we will do everything possible we can to ensure that we are done with this process in time.”

He said the need to expeditiously come up with the election results should “not be done at the expense of legality of the process and quality controls.”

“Where the public feels that we are not moving at a faster pace than expected, our appeal is that you should be patient and understand that the commission does not wish to be faulted on procedure and legality,” the MEC chief said.