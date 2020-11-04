International › APA

Malawi orders probe into leaked exam papers

Published on 04.11.2020 at 08h21 by APA News

The Malawi government has ordered a probe into allegations of the widespread leakage of test papers ahead of this year’s School Certificate of Education examinations, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Ministry of Education permanent secretary Chikondano Mussa said the government was worried about the “sad developments surrounding the administration of the MSCE (Malawi School Certificate of Education) examinations.”

He said the ministry has instructed the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to get to the bottom of the issue that saw some leaked examination papers circulating on social media before the days of the examinations.

The MNEB was expected to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to map a way forward, Mussa said.

“Government, through the Ministry of Education, is appealing for calm as we await the decision from the emergency board meeting at the MANEB offices in Zomba whose results will be communicated to the public soonest,” Mussa said.

MSCE examinations started last week and papers for English and Biology turned out to be exact copies of those set by MANEB.

