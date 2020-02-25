Malawi: Ousted VP bounces back as Disaster management minister

Malawi’s immediate former Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has bounced back as Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events.President Peter Mutharika created the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events from the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (Dodma) last week.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, he said as more natural and man- made disasters continue to occur among people there was need to increase efforts to reduce them.

“There is need for an active role to reach out to the affected people as well as implementing existing policies that seek to reduce the risks of disasters,” he said.

He said Malawi has not been spared from climate change as it has been witnessed by weather shocks like heavy rains leading to floods and in some parts dry spells, a situation which has put pressure on the economy.

The appointment of Chimulirenji has come following his automatic removal as Vice President by the Constitutional Court after the 2019 presidential elections result was nullified.

Chimulirenji was President Mutharika’s running mate.