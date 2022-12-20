Malawi police delegation in Rwanda on study tour

A delegation from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jacqueline Kainja, is in Rwanda as part of their benchmarking mission in the country to particularly understand the gender mainstreaming policies and programmes, a police source revealed Tuesday in Kigali.On Monday, they visited the Regional Centre of Excellence on Gender Based Violence and Child Abuse, where she was received by its director, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Teddy Ruyenzi.

“Gender mainstreaming is given due attention to integrate gender equality perspective at all stages and levels of policies, programmes, projects and ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources,” ACP Ruyenzi said, while briefing the Malawian police delegation.

She added that this is a deliberate effort by the Police, as a national policy, to promote equality between women and men without discrimination.

Ruyenzi further explained on the Rwanda constitution, which set the stage for a continuous transformation of the gender mainstreaming, setting a threshold of at least 30 percent of women in decision making positions.

“As a national policy, gender is considered in the RNP from recruitment and deployments both here at home and in other duties abroad, including in peace keeping missions,” she said.

DCP Kainja, on her part, said that this visit provides an opportunity to learn more about Rwanda’s policing framework especially in fighting and preventing gender-based violence and child abuse.

She added that RNP’s gender mainstreaming policy is a lesson that Malawi Police Service can also borrow and apply back home.